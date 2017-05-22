Bit of Info: Cat Found after Fire

Bit of Info: Cat Found after Fire – May 19th 2017 – If you’re a pet owner, one of your greatest fears is likely the idea of a house fire claiming your lovable fuzzball. This poor family thought they were facing just such a horror, when their cat went missing after they’d suffered the tragedy… however, upon returning to the wreckage, the family found the best news they could have asked for.