Bit of Info: Cat Found after Fire

Posted by Bit of Info Monday, May 22nd, 2017
Bit of Info: Cat Found after Fire – May 19th 2017 – If you’re a pet owner, one of your greatest fears is likely the idea of a house fire claiming your lovable fuzzball. This poor family thought they were facing just such a horror, when their cat went missing after they’d suffered the tragedy… however, upon returning to the wreckage, the family found the best news they could have asked for.

Posted by on May 22 2017.

