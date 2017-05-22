Bit of Info: ADHD AwardBit of Info Monday, May 22nd, 2017 Bit-of-Info-168-ADHD-Award-052217.mp3
Bit of Info: ADHD Award – May 22nd 2017 – After spending the year disciplining a student with ADHD for not paying attention in class, a school in Georgia decided to present the child with an award at the school’s annual ceremony… for “Least Likely to Pay Attention”. Naturally, this didn’t sit well with the child’s mother.
