Volunteers Needed At The Dispute Resolution Center

A local non-profit, aimed at helping people resolve conflict peacefully, is in need of volunteers to undergo training as mediators.

Tori Ellis, the Executive Director at the Dispute Resolution Center (DRC) says they offer what is required by the state of Texas.

The next free beginner’s course is scheduled to start June 1.

More information on the DRC and volunteer training, visit them online at bvdrc.org.

Click below for comments from Tori Ellis, visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.