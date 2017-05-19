U.S. Army Special Operations Training Returned To Brazos & Surrounding Counties

For the third straight year, the Army has conducted special operations training in Brazos and surrounding counties.

In 2015, Army officials from Fort Bragg, North Carolina appeared before Brazos County commissioners to get initial approval.

There was no public appearance before soldiers arrived last year and earlier this month.

But at a recent commissioners court meeting, county judge Duane Peters said the Army presented him a certificate of appreciation.

Peters was told the training that was done here is being used overseas now.

The certificate is on display in the county administration building.

