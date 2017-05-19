Stolen SUV Contained A Funeral Home Corpse

Whoever stole a Suburban from the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Bryan early Friday morning probably did not realize what was in the SUV.

Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart says a delivery driver northeast of Bryan spotted in the ditch, a corpse on a stretcher that was pushed out of the Suburban, which is owned by a local funeral home.

Stewart said the body, which was still attached to the stretcher, was covered by a tarp.

Officers from other law enforcement agencies assisted in blocking Dick Elliott Road until the funeral home retrieved the body.

The driver of the unmarked Suburban told Bryan police that they left the vehicle unattended when they went into the McDonald’s on Highway 21 around 5:30 a.m.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office tweeted that the Suburban was recovered and two people were taken into custody.

The Bryan police department (BPD) thanked the sheriff’s office for their work, which led to finding the vehicle near the intersection of Macey Road and FM 974.

According to BPD, deputies initiated a traffic stop shortly before noon. That resulted in the arrests of two people for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They were identified as 27 year old Adam Crow, a Brazos County resident, and 28 year old Tanya Albrecht of Bryan.

BPD has also charged Albrecht with abuse of a corpse.

Online records show Crow was also charged with driving without a license with prior convictions.