Four Men Plead To Criminal Charges In Brazos County District Court

A College Station man has admitted to striking his wife three times in the same day last July…the last time knocking her unconscious and breaking her jaw. 41 year old Nickolai Davis, who the Brazos County district attorney’s office said had two prior convictions for family violence in Nacogdoches County, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A Brenham man is the second person going to prison for two armed robberies of Bryan residents that took place during an eight minute span last June. The D-A’s office reports a plea agreement with 29 year old Katrell Lindsey includes a 30 year sentence. In January, a jury found 32 year old Deandrea Phillips of Bryan guilty, and the judge sentenced him to 60 years. The men were arrested the night of the robberies following a high speed chase with officers from three law enforcement agencies that ended in Kurten.

Seven years in prison is the punishment for a Bryan man who evaded arrest from a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy last year. It’s the second time 28 year old Leslie Thomas III is going to prison in the last six years. In July 2011, he was convicted of injuring his girlfriend and two police officers who were trying to take him into custody.

Also from district court, a Bryan man’s criminal history was figured into a plea on possessing nearly one pound of K-2 and other drugs when he was arrested three years ago. 68 year old Curtis Hall was sentenced to 18 years on multiple charges.