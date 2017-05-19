Aggies Drop 10-inning Decision vs. Arkansas, 6-4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies dropped the series opener, 6-4, to the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks in a 10-inning affair Thursday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Trailing 4-3 heading to the bottom of the ninth, Texas A&M (35-19, 15-13 SEC) rallied and tied the game with a sac fly from Jorge Gutierrez . But Arkansas’ Chad Spanberger gave the Razorbacks the final advantage with a two-run home run in the top of the tenth.

Arkansas (38-14, 17-10 SEC) opened the scoring with two runs in the second off Aggie starter Brigham Hill . The Razorbacks strung together four singles with the final coming on an infield hit with two outs.

Braden Shewmake gave Texas A&M the lead with one swing of the bat in the third inning. Trailing 2-0, the Aggies got two runners aboard with two outs as Nick Choruby reached on an infield hit and Cam Blake was hit by a pitch. On the next pitch, the freshman hammered a Trevor Stephan offering to the opposite field. His 10th homer of the year put the Maroon and White in front 3-2.

After both teams went silent for the next four innings, it was Arkansas’ turn to go from trailing to leading on one pitch. With no outs, a runner on second and Kaylor Chafin on the hill, Jax Biggers hooked a shot just inside the right field foul pole putting the Razorbacks up 4-3. They threatened for more but a bases-loaded double play kept the Razorbacks within Aggie reach.

Hunter Coleman got the Aggies’ ninth inning started with a leadoff walk. He was replaced at first base by Blake Kopetsky who was unsuccessful in a sacrifice bunt attempt. Cole Bedford doubled off the glove of Arkansas’ third baseman down the leftfield line to put both runners in scoring position. Gutierrez drove a deep fly ball to rightfield to knock in Kopetsky with the equalizer. With the winning run at third bae, Austin Homan swung and missed on a 2-2 pitch to end the threat.

The Aggies were unable to put together another rally in the home half of the 10th against Arkansas reliever Jake Reindl (3-1).

Hill got the no-decision working 5.0 innings and striking out seven. Chafin extended his scoreless inning streak to 28.1 innings before allowing the eighth inning homer. Sherrod worked 1.2 scoreless innings needing to face just four batters to do so. Kilkenny (3-3) got the loss after working the tenth.

Shewmake finished the day 2-for-4 bringing his RBI total up to 64. Choruby also reached twice going 2-for-5 and scoring his team-leading 49th run of the season.

The two programs will be back at it for the middle game of the series at 6:32 on Friday before wrapping up the regular season with an 11:00 a.m. first pitch on Saturday.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On today’s game…

“It was a hard-fought loss. There are no moral victories in a loss here at Texas A&M. I’m proud of some things we did along the way, but at the end of the night we didn’t get it done.”

On converting opportunities on offense…

“You’re not going to have many opportunities early in the series. You think back and the game may have been decided in the first inning. We had a runner at second base with no outs. We can’t move him, can’t score him. Turned out to be pretty important.”

Junior RHP Brigham Hill

On Arkansas’ offense…

“They were battling the whole game. They extended at bats and they were tough outs tonight. That ultimately led to me throwing 100 pitches through five innings.”

On the team’s mindset…

“The older guys just try to preach short-term memory. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what you’re doing now. It’s all about postseason. We’re just trying to set ourselves up for success later on. You definitely want to win every game you can, but you have to move on to the next one.”

Freshman 2B Braden Shewmake

On Texas A&M’s offensive performance…

“As an offense, scoring four runs is nice on a Thursday night, but we know we’re capable of a lot more. Our coaches have put an approach in our head that will lead us in a direction to score eight or nine runs every night. So we know we have to be a little better offensively. We’re pitching the ball fine.”

On the mindset of the younger players…

“We’re just following our seniors. Our seniors know it. They’ve been through it. We’ve never been through it on this stage. We don’t know what it’s like. This is all new for us. So we’re following the seniors. They haven’t led us in the wrong direction all year so we trust they’re going to lead us in the right direction again.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics