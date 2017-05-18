Rangers win MLB-best 9th game in a row, 8-4 over Phillies

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Ryan Rua hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Texas Rangers stretched their MLB-best winning streak to nine games with an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Rangers swept through an eight-game homestand against three teams, only their second time in franchise history to do that.

Philadelphia led 2-0 before Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor had consecutive two-out RBI singles off reliever Joely Rodriguez (1-2) in the fifth. Rua followed with his third homer, lining a shot that just cleared the 8-foot wall in right field.

Martin Perez (2-5), finally getting some run support, struck out eight with no walks in seven innings.

The Rangers have their longest winning streak since winning 12 in a row in July 2011. The only time they have won more was their team-record 14 in a row in May 1991.