Pitching leads Astros, Rangers to Interleague Wins

McCullers helps Astros beat Marlins 3-0 to complete sweep

MIAMI (AP) _ Lance McCullers paid tribute to the late Jose Fernandez and pitched like him, allowing no earned runs for the third start in a row, and the Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.

McCullers (4-1) wore cleats with Fernandez’s initials and uniform number. Their friendship began when they were high school pitchers in the Tampa area, before Fernandez became the Marlins’ ace and then died in a boating accident last September.

McCullers limited Miami to three hits in six innings and lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Jose Altuve hit his first two triples of the year, doubled twice and had an RBI. George Springer hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth.

The Astros (29-12) have the best record in the majors and their fourth consecutive win lifted them 17 games above .500 for the first time since 2004.

Jose Urena (1-2) limited Houston to three runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

Cashner finally wins in home state, Rangers top Phillies 9-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Andrew Cashner finally won in his home state of Texas, pitching seven solid innings to help the Rangers match the longest winning streak in the majors this year at eight games with a 9-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The right-hander from the Houston area also got his first win with the Rangers, who scored all nine runs in the first five innings after getting just six in the first six starts by Cashner (1-3) when the stocky 30-year-old was in the game.

Jared Hoying hit his first big league homer and had his first four-hit game in his second start since coming up from the minors to replace center fielder Carlos Gomez, who is expected to miss at least a month with a right hamstring strain.

Zach Eflin (0-1) allowed 11 hits and seven runs in four innings.