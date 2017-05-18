CS School Board Turns Down Requested Waiver Of Policy Covering Non-School Use Of District Facilities

CS School Board Turns Down Requested Waiver Of Policy Covering Non-School Use Of District FacilitiesFeatured Stories, News Thursday, May 18th, 2017
The College Station school board has decided not to grant a waiver to its policy concerning non-school use of district facilities.
Tuesday night’s decision came after a request was made at last month’s board meeting by a for-profit drama organization to use buildings right after school.
Jeff Harris and Valerie Jochen was among those sharing examples of how much student activity takes place after school.051617-Jeff-Harris-comments-on-CSISD-facilities-policy.mp3
051617-Valerie-Jochen-comments-on-CSISD-facilities-policy.mp3
Private use of CSISD facilities are not allowed between 3:45 and 6:30.
Click HERE to read and download the CSISD legal policy on non-school use of district facilities.
Click HERE to read and download the CSISD local policy on non-school use of district facilities.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116004