CS School Board Turns Down Requested Waiver Of Policy Covering Non-School Use Of District Facilities

Posted by Featured Stories, News Thursday, May 18th, 2017

The College Station school board has decided not to grant a waiver to its policy concerning non-school use of district facilities.

Tuesday night’s decision came after a request was made at last month’s board meeting by a for-profit drama organization to use buildings right after school.

Jeff Harris and Valerie Jochen was among those sharing examples of how much student activity takes place after school.

051617-Jeff-Harris-comments-on-CSISD-facilities-policy.mp3

 

051617-Valerie-Jochen-comments-on-CSISD-facilities-policy.mp3

 

Private use of CSISD facilities are not allowed between 3:45 and 6:30.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD legal policy on non-school use of district facilities.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD local policy on non-school use of district facilities.

