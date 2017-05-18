CS School Board Turns Down Requested Waiver Of Policy Covering Non-School Use Of District Facilities

The College Station school board has decided not to grant a waiver to its policy concerning non-school use of district facilities.

Tuesday night’s decision came after a request was made at last month’s board meeting by a for-profit drama organization to use buildings right after school.

Jeff Harris and Valerie Jochen was among those sharing examples of how much student activity takes place after school.

Private use of CSISD facilities are not allowed between 3:45 and 6:30.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD legal policy on non-school use of district facilities.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD local policy on non-school use of district facilities.