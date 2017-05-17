State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 17th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed his legislation that did not pass, funding for higher education, workforce training, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 17.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 17 2017.