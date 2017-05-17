Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 17th, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed his legislation that did not pass, funding for higher education, workforce training, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 17.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JohnRaney051717

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115943

Posted by on May 17 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-