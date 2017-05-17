Keep Brazos Beautiful Holds 2017 Awards Luncheon

Keep Brazos Beautiful (KBB) held their 2017 awards luncheon on Wednesday.

Founded in 1980, KBB focuses on litter control, recycling, beautification, and education.

The keynote speaker was Texas A&M college of architecture associate professor Geoffrey Booth. The title of his address was “The Economic Impact of Beautification”.

Booth praised KBB’s efforts, saying that enhances the enduring value of real estate. Booth says that results in increasing the environmental, social/cultural, economic, and sensory value of a property.

Click below for comments from Geoffrey Booth.

Nine awards were presented, including the KBB’s first lifetime achievement award to retired KBB board member Lloyd Wasserman.

Click below for the KBB awards presentation from emcee Shel Winkley.