Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 17th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed law enforcement legislation, what has happened in Washington since the firing of James Comey, local students who are attending service academies next year, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 17.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
