Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW Wednesday, May 17th, 2017
City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed residential neighborhood conservation districts, the new citizens charter advisory committee, current city projects, the Research Valley Partnership petition drive, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 17.
Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW's Scott DeLucia.
