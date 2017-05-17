Brazos Cavalry FC Announce Founding Partners and Promotional Schedule

Bryan/College Station, Texas(May 17, 2016)- The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC are thrilled to announce the promotional schedule for the inaugural season. The schedule features a fireworks night and several theme nights to ensure entertainment for fans of all ages.

The press conference, held at Baylor Scott & White Health, announced the hospital as a founding partner.

The Cavalry FC director of player recruitment Daniel Roberts was in attendance, as well as two of the first Cavalry FC players.

June 5th- The Cavalry FC’s season opener will feature fireworks brought to you by Baylor Scott & White Health. This night will also serve as the “Show Your Scarf” night with a magnetic schedule giveaway.

June 8th- Cavalry FC presents Youth Soccer Night sponsored by FedStar Credit Union and will honor representatives of the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC Youth Soccer Academy.

June 17th- The Cavalry FC presents Family Night with Battle Red Jersey Night and Kick 4 A Cure night brought to you by Baylor Scott & White Health.

June 22nd- Cavalry FC will feature an Aggie Night with special performances and scratch off giveaways.

June 24th- Cavalry FC presents a Mascot Birthday Bash sponsored by Burger King and thunderstix giveaways.

June 28th- The Cavalry FC will honor the military with Armed Forces Night presented by Cavalry Court. This night will also be foam sword giveaway night.

July 8th- Cavalry FC will honor local first responders with Super Hero Night sponsored by Jones & Associates.

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to unveil the uniforms which will feature red home jerseys and white away jerseys.

To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC follow and like us on Facebook: facebook.com/BVCavalryFC and follow us on Twitter: @BVCavalryFC.

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Cavalry FC