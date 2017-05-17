My Aggie Nation Podcast: Tournament time with Aggie softball’s Keeli Milligan

The NCAA Tournament is coming to College Station and Aggie softball left fielder Keeli Milligan joins the show to preview the College Station Regional that features Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Texas State and Texas. Also, KBTX’s Jake Kobersky helps hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down the Aggies’ chances to make the Women’s College World Series and the recent Aggie baseball skid.