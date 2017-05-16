Texas A&M’s Pierson Named ITA Texas Region Senior of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Rachel Pierson was named ITA Senior Player of the Year in the Texas Region, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced. Pierson will now be considered for national honors, to be announced May 23rd.

The Princeton, New Jersey, native is ranked No. 7 in doubles, the highest ranking in the ITA Texas Region. Pierson also is ranked a career-high and team-high No. 16 in singles, the second-highest ranking by a senior in the Texas region.

Pierson is the first Texas A&M player in program history to earn All-American honors in doubles—along with partner Rutuja Bhosale —and she also is the first player to earn All-American accolades in both doubles and singles after being seeded in both the upcoming NCAA individual championships.

Pierson, who transferred to Texas A&M following her freshman season at Virginia, plays the No. 1 line in both singles and doubles and competes in the Southeastern Conference, which boasts three teams ranked in the top five and 10 teams in the top 25 and had 12 of 14 (.857) member schools competing in the 64-team NCAA Championship. The team captain closed out the conference regular season riding a five-match winning streak and leads Texas A&M with a 26-14 overall singles record, including a team-best 16-11 in dual matches only. Pierson is 26-10 overall in doubles, including 15-8 in dual matches only.

A two-time member of the All-SEC first team, Pierson recorded singles wins in A&M’s victories over No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Auburn, No. 10 Duke and No. 11 Kentucky this season and also earned a point against No. 3 Pepperdine and No. 7 Vanderbilt. She earned SEC Player of the Week honors following a straight-set victory over SEC Player of the Year and then-No. 4 Astra Sharma of Vanderbilt, marking Pierson’s highest ranked win of her career.

Pierson and Bhosale received an all-time Texas A&M-high No. 4 doubles ranking on April 11, and last fall, Pierson reached the semifinals in both singles and doubles at the ITA Texas Region Championships.

Pierson, scheduled to graduate in August, was named the ITA Texas Region Player to Watch in 2015. She leads the Aggies back into action Friday when they take on No. 1 Florida in the NCAA Championship round at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia. First serve is at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. CT). She will begin play in the NCAA singles and doubles championships on May 24 in Athens.

A complete list of the 2017 ITA Texas Region award winners follows, and the list of all region winners is available at http://www.itatennis.com/Awards_4114/ITA_Award_Winners/2017_DI_Regional_Awards.htm

Wilson/ITA Coach of the Year: Todd Petty – Texas Tech

ITA Assistant Coach of the Year: Ric Mortera – Texas Tech

ITA Most Improved Player (Senior): Blair Shankle – Baylor University

ITA Senior Player of the Year: Rachel Pierson – Texas A&M

ITA Rookie of the Year: Bianca Turati – University of Texas

ITA Player to Watch: Felicity Maltby – Texas Tech

ITA/Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award: Katherine Ip – Rice University

ITA/Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship: Sabrina Federici – Texas Tech

ITA Community Service Award: TCU

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics