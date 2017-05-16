State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, May 16th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed the proposed texting bill, the status of the budget and if there will be a compromise between the Senate and the House, the ride sharing bill, legislation regarding teacher conduct, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, May 16.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 16 2017.