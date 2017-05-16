Senator John Cornyn Announces He Is Not In The Running For FBI Director

Senator John Cornyn Announces He Is Not In The Running For FBI DirectorFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, May 16th, 2017
From the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement on the FBI Director vacancy:
“I have always considered public service to be a great privilege. How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.
“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director.
I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.
“Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day.
I’m eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.”
