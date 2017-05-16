Home » Featured Stories, News » Senator John Cornyn Announces He Is Not In The Running For FBI Director

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, May 16th, 2017

From the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement on the FBI Director vacancy:

“I have always considered public service to be a great privilege. How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director.

I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.

“Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day.

I’m eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.”

