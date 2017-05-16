Million Dollar Improvements Starting Friday At Bryan ISD’s SFA Football Field & Track

The Bryan school board is taking advantage of saving money on construction projects from the district’s 2014 bond issue to convert the Stephen F. Austin (SFA) middle school football field to artificial turf.

The board Monday night unanimously approved spending an additional $709,000 dollars, above $243,000 dollars previously promoted to replace the track and make other improvements that include bleachers and the concession area.

The nearly $1 million dollar project starts Friday and is scheduled to be completed by the time new SFA classrooms opens this August.

Construction manager Jeff Windsor says the fieldturf can be used 1,200 hours a year by classroom students and student-athletes, compared with 380 hours on natural grass.

When construction begins, that will end public use of the SFA track. School board member Ruthie Waller says as a retired educator, it is important to have the space for student use in athletics, band, and other outdoor activities.

Tracks at Rayburn and Long will remain open to the public.

