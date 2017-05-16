McKay Named Jerry Durant Auto Group NCEA Coach of the Year

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M equestrian head coach Tana McKay was named the Jerry Durant Auto Group NCEA Coach of the Year, the association announced Tuesday.

McKay led the Aggies to their 12th national championship and first since 2012. The Maroon and White outscored opponents 55-8 at the NCEA Championship and became the first team under the current format to win four meets in three days to win the championship.

The title capped off a 13-5 season for Texas A&M, which included six Aggies earning NCEA All-America honors and 10 earning All-SEC accolades.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics