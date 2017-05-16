George H.W. & Barbara Bush Are In Maine For The Summer

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) _ It’s a sure sign that summer is around the corner: Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, first lady Barbara Bush, are back in Maine.

A spokesman confirms they arrived at Walker’s Point on Monday, less than a month after the former president was released from a hospital in Texas.

Officials said last month that the 92-year-old Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, but that it wouldn’t interfere with his summer plans.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president, has spent every summer in Kennebunkport, Maine, except during World War II, when he was a naval aviator. The Bushes spend the winter in Houston.