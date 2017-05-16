CSISD School Board Hires Chief Academic Officer

For the last three years, the College Station school district has had two deputy administrators reporting to superintendent Clark Ealy.

Tuesday night, the CSISD school board brought back a third deputy and hired the district’s first chief academic officer.

Superintendent Clark Ealy says Penny Tramel of Coppell will start July first.

Dr. Tramel will join the district’s re-labeled chief administrative officer, Greg McIntyre, and chief financial officer Mike Martindale.

More information courtesy of College Station ISD:

Dr. Penny Tramel was named the College Station ISD Chief Academic Officer Friday, May 12 by Superintendent Dr. Clark Ealy.

The Board of Trustees confirmed the hire at its May 16 meeting.

“I look forward to Penny joining our team,” Ealy said. “She comes from a high-performing district and brings a wealth of experience from all levels of the public education system. She is exactly what we need to continue moving forward as one of the best districts in the state of Texas.”

Tramel will begin her duties at CSISD in July after spending the last 24 years rising through the ranks at Coppell ISD, where she is currently the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for PK-12.

Tramel will join Ealy, Deputy Superintendent/Chief Financial Officer Mike Martindale and Chief Administrative Officer Greg McIntyre as one of the the district’s top administrators.

“I can’t wait to get started in College Station ISD,” Tramel said. “CSISD has an impeccable record and is well-regarded as one of the highest academic achieving districts in Texas. College Station and Coppell are similar districts in that regard and I believe my experience matches well with the direction, objectives and expectations of Dr. Ealy, the CSISD Board of Trustees and the entire community.”

Prior to her current position at Coppell ISD, Tramel spent two years as the Director of Elementary Education and seven years as a principal at Town Center Elementary. In addition, she served as an assistant principal in Coppell ISD for six years, and a teacher and team leader for five years at Lakeside Elementary. Tramel began her career in Louisiana, where she taught elementary school for nine years in the Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish School Districts.

A lifelong learner, she earned her B.A. in Elementary Education in 1984 from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., a Master’s in Elementary Education in 1987 from Centenary College in Shreveport, La., and her Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2016 from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Tramel and her husband Andy have two grown children, Clayton and Chelsea. She has a four-month old grandson named Caden.