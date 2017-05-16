Bryan School Board Hires Two New Principals

New principals on two Bryan school district campuses are familiar faces.

Recommendations by new superintendent Christie Whitbeck were unanimously approved by the school board Monday night.

Next year’s principal at Stephen F. Austin, Rachel Layton, has been an assistant principal at Rudder High.

And Bonham elementary’s new principal, Gloria Garcia-Rhodes, has been an assistant principal at that school.

More information from Bryan ISD:

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved recommendations to promote two District leaders to the principal’s position for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Rudder High School Associate Principal Rachel Layton will lead Stephen F. Austin (SFA) Middle School, and Bonham Elementary’s Assistant Principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes will step into the principal’s post at Bonham.

“We could not be more excited to honor the strong career trajectory of these two leaders and have them at the helm during a very important transition in Bryan ISD,” said Superintendent Christie Whitbeck. “Being able to promote from within our own District is a testament to these individuals’ excellence in campus management and also to the Bryan ISD philosophy of fostering the careers of rising stars.”

Layton assumes her new role upon the departure of Dr. Brandon Jayroe, who announced he has accepted a position in another district. Garcia-Rhodes currently serves as Bonham’s assistant principal and will take over the top post from longtime principal Ken Newbold, who recently announced his retirement.

Both principals will oversee campuses with different configurations than in years past. Layton will oversee an all-new, three story SFA Middle School that adjoins the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center and the original SFA campus, which will house the Bryan ISD Central Office after remodeling next year.

Garcia-Rhodes will lead Bonham, which will transition this summer from a Pre-K/K – 5 grade campus to a campus housing grades Pre-K/K – 4. Layton’s SFA Middle School will serve students in seventh and eighth grade, as sixth grade students move to intermediate campuses that house fifth and sixth grades.

About the Principals:

Rachel Layton, Stephen F. Austin Middle School Principal (Fall 2017)

Rachel Layton joined Rudder High School as assistant principal in 2013. She was promoted to associate principal in 2016, where she oversaw assistant principals, campus improvement planning, data collection and analysis and aspects of professional development and instruction. Prior to serving in administration, she served in roles of increasing responsibility from coaching to teaching AP and Pre-AP World History at campuses including Rayburn, Bryan High and Rudder High.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from York College in Nebraska and a master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University.

Gloria Garcia-Rhodes, Bonham Elementary Principal (Fall 2017)

Gloria Garcia-Rhodes has served in leadership roles throughout Bryan ISD, including summer school principal, dean of instruction at Jones Elementary, assistant principal at Henderson Elementary, and, most recently as assistant principal at Bonham Elementary. Prior to serving in administration she taught at Johnson Elementary and T.A. Brown Elementary in Austin ISD. She is certified in bilingual education and has served on numerous Bryan ISD committees aimed at innovation, improvement and leadership.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in education administration from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from Texas A&M.