Bryan Council Approves Property Improvement Grants

The Bryan city council has approved staff recommendations to award about $200,000 dollars in matching grants to the owners of 11 business buildings and properties.

Two are located in the downtown area. Twin City Mission’s Alice’s Attic resale store at 22nd and Main would receive about $61,000 dollars towards restoring the building’s exterior…which includes repairing a failing wall and repointing masonry…and adding a canopy. And what has been a vacant building at Main and MLK has been purchased by Winchester Designs, with the intent of moving from another downtown location. Their $36,000 dollar grant would go towards cleaning the building, replacing windows and doors, and refurbishing an awning.

Click HERE to read and download information about the Alice’s Attic grant.

Click HERE to read and download information about the Winchester Designs grant.

The remaining nine grants are along Texas Avenue. More than 80 percent of the $100,000 in grants went to two businesses. $46,000 goes to Buddy’s Appliance would go towards warehouse improvements. And $36,000 at Manuel and Theresa’s School of Hair Design would go towards facade, parking lot, and landscaping improvements.

Click HERE to read and download the list of Texas Avenue grant award recipients and their projects .