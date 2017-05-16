Bryan Aquatic Center Reopens

From the city of Bryan:

Renovations at the Bryan Aquatic Center are almost complete! The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the center is now open with a modified schedule as the last improvements are finished. These include the installation of new overhead lighting, a new dual flume slide, and the completion of punch list items.

During the course of this project, it was determined that the entire slide and support structure was in need of replacement. On Tuesday, May 9th, Bryan City Council approved the contract to replace the slide and it is anticipated construction will begin later this month.

Even though these final improvements are still underway, the swim programs, Barracudas swim team practices, and lap swimming will be offered as previously scheduled for the remainder of May. Please note certain areas of the facility around the pool will not be accessible as contractors complete the final stages of the renovation.

Hours effective Tuesday, May 16th, through Friday, May 26th:

Monday – Friday: LAP SWIMMING ONLY from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM and from 3 PM – 8 PM

Saturday: LAP SWIMMING ONLY from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

Hours effective Saturday, May 27th:

Monday – Sunday: RECREATION SWIM from 1 PM – 7 PM

Monday – Friday: LAP SWIM from 11:30 AM – 8 PM

Saturday – Sunday: LAP SWIM from 11:30 AM – 7 PM