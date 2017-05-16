Bit of Info: Jolly Rancher Pop TartsBit of Info Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 Bit-of-Info-164-Pop-Tarts-051617.mp3
Bit of Info: Jolly Rancher Pop Tarts – May 16th 2017 – Ok, humanity… we may have gone a step too far… in a truly tooth-stinging move, The people behind Pop Tarts have announced that they are releasing their tasty pastries in multiple flavors based on Jolly Ranchers… I think I got a cavity just writing that…
Posted by Brad Mitchell on May 16 2017. Filed under Bit of Info.