Bit of Info: Jolly Rancher Pop Tarts

May 16th, 2017
Bit-of-Info-164-Pop-Tarts-051617.mp3

Bit of Info: Jolly Rancher Pop Tarts – May 16th 2017 – Ok, humanity… we may have gone a step too far… in a truly tooth-stinging move, The people behind Pop Tarts have announced that they are releasing their tasty pastries in multiple flavors based on Jolly Ranchers… I think I got a cavity just writing that…

