Bit of Info: Eliminating the MiddlemanBit of Info Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 Bit-of-Info-163-Eliminating-the-Middleman-051517.mp3
Bit of Info: Eliminating the Middleman – May 15th 2017 – A drunk driver gets into a wreck, as they are wont to do, but, in an odd twist of fate, this particular drunk driver crashed into… an alcohol rehab clinic! Well, at least he’ll know where it is when he receives his inevitable court order.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on May 16 2017. Filed under Bit of Info.