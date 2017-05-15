Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Monday, May 15th, 2017

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the approaching end of the current community campaign, starting plans for the next campaign, and a recap of the recent kickoff of this September’s “Over The Edge” event.

051517-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3

 

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115892

Posted by on May 15 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-