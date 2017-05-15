United Way of the Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews Monday, May 15th, 2017
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the approaching end of the current community campaign, starting plans for the next campaign, and a recap of the recent kickoff of this September’s “Over The Edge” event.051517-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115892
Posted by Bill Oliver on May 15 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.