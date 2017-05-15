Texas A&M Softball Selected to Host NCAA Regional

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M softball team will make its 16th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as the Aggies were selected to host the College Station Regional as the No. 9 seed, the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced Sunday.

Texas A&M (42-10) will face Texas Southern (25-19) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3 while Texas State (41-15) will square off against Texas (31-24) at 4:00 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.

The Aggies will be making their 28th appearance in at the NCAA Championships and hold a 77-60 record all-time. Under head coach Jo Evans , the Aggies have appeared in the tournament 18 times.

Tickets for the College Station Regional will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. online at www.12thman.com/tickets. All-session reserved seating is $35, all-session general admission is $25 and all-session youth general admission is $15.

Single day reserved seats are $15 and single day general admission is $10. Youth single day tickets are $6, while children under the age of two will get in free. Group general admission is $5.

Students can get in free courtesy of the Softball Double Play Club.

The winner of the College Station Regional will face the winner of the Knoxville, Tenn., Regional hosted by Tennessee in a Super Regional. The Knoxville Regional features Tennessee, Ohio State, USC Upstate and Longwood.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics