Mental Health Awareness Fundraising Luncheon

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Locally, NAMI Brazos Valley offers free support groups for individuals and family members who have experienced mental health issues.

Julie Overstreet, Director of Outreach and Development, said the number one issue facing mental health is the stigma.

“So many of us will have a mental illness in our lifetime. Statistically, one out of four of us have one right now,” said Overstreet.

Along with free support groups, NAMI Brazos Valley also offer education programs to thousands of people and educators to ensure they get the information they need.

This month, NAMI Brazos Valley is hosting a luncheon titled, Mind Your Health, to promote their community services.

“It is a great way to learn about what we are doing in the community, to hear firsthand from people who have used our support or education services, and it is a way to give back to NAMI because we do depend on our donors to keep our programs running,” said Overstreet.

the luncheon on May 25th

Julie Overstreet visiting with WTAW's Chelsea Reber

