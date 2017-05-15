CS Animal Control Looking For A Dog That Bit An Apartment Resident

From College Station police:

On 5/10/2017, the College Station Police Department received a report of a dog bite that happened in the 2200 block of Dartmouth around 2230 hours on 5/10/2017.

The victim was walking back to their apartment when they observed a dog running towards them. The victim stopped walking, and the dog jumped at the victim, biting the victim’s arm.

The dog then ran off, possibly back to a white female owner.

The dog is described as medium-sized, primarily black or dark-colored above, and white below. The dog had erect ears and a shortened nose.

The dog may be similar to a Boxer or a pit bull.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog in the bite. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979)764-3600.