Arrests For Multiple Driving Offenses, Violating Federal Probation & Another False Report

A Bryan man’s 34th trip to the Brazos County jail began with being pulled over for not using a turn signal. According to the arrest report from Bryan police, 59 year old Gregory Ross led an officer on a nine block, slow speed pursuit…from M-L-K and Sims to his house on Preston near 20th Street. Ross told the officer he drove home because he did not want his car towed. The officer caught Ross eating a marijuana joint and was driving without a license with a prior conviction and 29 active suspensions.

Another driver pulled over by Bryan police for a traffic violation was 45 year old Melissa Martin of Bryan. According to her arrest report, she has a driving record with 37 suspensions and 19 convictions. Martin was stopped after dark because the rear tail lights on her vehicle were not working. Martin went to jail for driving with an invalid license with four prior convictions and resisting arrest.

A Bryan man stopped for speeding in College Station led to his arrest on local and federal charges. According to the arrest report from College Station police, the U.S. Marshal’s office accuses 30 year old Hilario Delgado Jr. of violating probation following a conviction of smuggling aliens. Delgado is also accused failing to identify himself as a fugitive and giving a false name.

For the second time this month, College Station police has made an arrest on a charge of filing a false report that brought out a large number of officers. According to the arrest report, an officer on bicycle patrol in Northgate was sent to a convenience store to meet a man who told 9-1-1 he went inside St. Mary’s Catholic Church, murdered a priest, and broke several windows. After a sergeant, two corporals, and five other officers responded and searched the church, there was no evidence of any criminal activity. 22 year old Peter Looney of College Station spent a short time in jail before he was released on bond.