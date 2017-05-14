Single Vehicle Crash In North Bryan Kills Mother & Hospitalizes Three Year Old Daughter

A single vehicle crash in north Bryan Mother’s Day morning killed the driver and hospitalized her three year old daughter.

Police identified the driver as 22 year old Isabel Marie Castillo of Bryan. Her daughter is at a local hospital in stable condition.

Around 8:30 Sunday morning, the vehicle went off Harvey Mitchell Parkway near the Highway 6 exit, went down the embankment, and struck a tree.

The vehicle caught fire, and several motorists stopped to help and attempt to free the driver.

The cause is still under investigation.