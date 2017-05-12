UPDATE: Three Children Die And Three More Family Members Seriously Injured In House Fire Near Conroe

Update from the Montgomery County fire marshal’s office:

An early morning fire in southern Montgomery County has claimed the lives of two brothers and their sister, ages 5-13, and left their 10 year old brother, their Grandfather and an Uncle seriously injured.

In total 8 members of an extended family were asleep when fire broke out on the second floor of their brick home located in the 19000 block of Johnson Rd, near Tamina.

Most of the family was asleep on the second floor when fire broke out and were initially trapped by the flames.

According to the surviving family members, homeowner Bobby Johnson broke out a second floor window and was able to get most of the family out, but they were unable to get through the flames to reach the children trapped in their bedroom on the other side of the second floor.

Neighbors began calling 911 at 4:19 AM and several police officers were among the first to arrive, reporting that the second floor of the home was on fire.

Two Officers from the City of Shenandoah entered the home, accompanied by an Officer from the City of Oak Ridge North and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Officers attempted to climb the stairs to the second floor but were driven back by smoke and flames. The two Shenandoah Officers and the Oak Ridge North Officer were injured, suffering smoke inhalation and lacerations. All three were transported to the hospital, where they were treated and are expected to fully recover.

During the rescue attempts, the homeowner and Grandfather to the children, Bobby Johnson and the children’s Uncle, Jarvis Johnson received inhalation injuries and burns. They were able to rescue one child, 10 year old Adrian Mitchell, but Adrian was seriously injured as well.

A total of 5 Montgomery County Hospital District Ambulances transported the injured to hospitals, both in the Woodlands and in the Houston Medical Center. The children’s mother was home at the time of the fire as well but is not reported to be injured. The children’s father is reported to be working out of state, but has been contacted by family members.

Needham firefighters arrived shortly after the Officers were forced to retreat from the home and were able to bring the fire under control, but not before most of the home was destroyed.

MCFMO Fire Investigators were called to the scene and together with firefighters, began to search through the remains of the burned home.

Crews were able to locate all three deceased children shortly after daylight and Justice of the Peace Edie Connelly was called to the scene.

Judge Connelly ordered autopsies and the victims have been transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center where those autopsies are expected to begin this afternoon.

MCFMO Fire Investigators requested and have received assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe ISD Police. Together our Officers and Detectives have been working to piece together the events that have claimed the lives of these children and injured so many.

MCFMO Investigators also requested assistance from our Federal and local partners. Fire Investigators from the BATF and the Conroe Fire Department responded to the scene and area hospitals and are assisting in all facets of the investigation.

It is too early in the investigation to speculate on a cause, but interviews with surviving family members indicate that the home was not equipped with smoke detectors.

Victims (Deceased):

Terrance (TJ) Mitchell 13 year old male

Kaila Mitchell 6 year old female

Kyle Mitchell 5 year old male

Injured Family Members and their relationship to the deceased:

Adrian Mitchell 10 year old male Brother

Bobby Johnson 61 year old male Grandfather

Jarvis Johnson 34 year old male Uncle

Carrie Johnson 57 year old female Grandmother

Original stories:

CONROE, Texas (AP) _ The Latest on a deadly house fire north of Houston (all times local):

10 a.m.

A fire official says police officers attempted to reach the second floor of a burning Houston-area home to rescue children who were trapped but were driven back by flames that engulfed the structure.

Three children ranging in age from 6 to 13 were killed in the fire near Conroe (KAHN’-roh) that broke out around 4 a.m. Friday. A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns.

Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams says two Shenandoah police officers were the first to arrive and helped members of an extended family escape the home. But Williams says heat and flames prevented the officers from climbing a stairwell to reach the children who died.

The officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and other injuries. A third officer with another department also was hurt.

Other members of the family were hospitalized with injuries.

The home collapsed and the flames spread to adjacent buildings, including to another home that was destroyed.

8:15 a.m.

A sheriff’s official says three children have died in a house fire north of Houston and three members of the same family are critically injured.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says the children who died ranged in age from 6 to 13 years. He earlier said the youngest was 7.

Spencer says the children’s bodies were found inside the home that collapsed during the fire early Friday morning near Conroe (KAHN’-roh), about 40 miles north of Houston.

A fire official says the three critically injured include a 10-year-old boy. Three other members of the family were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life threatening.

Spencer says two Shenandoah police officers also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries. Another officer with another department also was hurt.

7:45 a.m.

Three children are missing and six other members of the same family are injured, three critically, after a burning house collapsed north of Houston.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says the missing children range in age from 7 to 13 years.

Spencer says three of the people taken to hospitals are in critical condition and three others have injuries that are not life-threatening. Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams told KHOU-TV that one of the critically injured is a 10-year-old boy who suffered severe burns.

Spencer says two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond to the fire near Conroe (KAHN’-roh) also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Williams says flames and heat drove away emergency responders attempting to enter the home.