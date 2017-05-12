Senator Cornyn On FBI Director Short List & Agrees To Not Speak At Texas Southern Commencement Following Student Protests

TRUMP-FBI-THE LATEST: Nearly a dozen among FBI director candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey, a group that includes several lawmakers, attorneys and law enforcement officials.

White House officials say the list includes Texas Sen. John Cornyn, South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.

Others include former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher, former federal judge Michael Luttig, former Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

That’s according to two White House officials briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

Trump is considering naming an interim director from a group of current FBI officials, along with nominating a permanent replacement.

CORNYN-COMMENCEMENT CANCELLATION: Commencement speech by No. 2 Senate Republican canceled

WASHINGTON (AP) – The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, has been pulled from the commencement program at Texas Southern University after students at the historically black university protested his planned appearance.

In a statement Friday the university said that Cornyn has been asked to “instead visit with our students again at a future date in order to keep the focus on graduates and their families.”

The development comes days after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed and heckled as she delivered a commencement speech at a different historically black university, in Florida.

In a petition protesting Cornyn’s planned appearance Saturday, students had cited various stances he has taken, including his confirmation votes in favor of DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and his low rating by the NAACP.