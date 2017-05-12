Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of College Station Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Friday, May 12th, 2017

David Schmitz, College Station Parks & Recreation Director, discussed the Lincoln Center renovation, Veterans Park, the possibility of a YMCA, updates to pools and playgrounds, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 12.

Click below to hear David Schmitz visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

DavidSchmitz051217

