City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, May 12th, 2017
David Schmitz, College Station Parks & Recreation Director, discussed the Lincoln Center renovation, Veterans Park, the possibility of a YMCA, updates to pools and playgrounds, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 12.
Click below to hear David Schmitz visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
