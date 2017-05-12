Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Public Meeting

The Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting a public meeting on Monday, May 15 to receive feedback on the Draft 2050 Major Thoroughfare Concept.

Dan Rudge, Executive Director, said this is the third draft of the plan after taking nearly 2,000 comments into consideration after the first two drafts.

“Our population is expected to more than double by 2050, so we need to figure out a day where we want to have roads so as development occurs we can begin to establish rights of way,” said Rudge.

Several MPO representatives will be on hand to discuss the concept and answer questions.

“When people come to the meeting expect them to meet people who are ready to answer their questions, talk to them, and listen to them because we really feel that is the most important thing we do that is part of this process,” said Rudge.

The meeting is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Brazos center.

Click here to see the current map.

Click below to hear Dan Rudge visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

DanRudge051117