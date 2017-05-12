Apartments Coming to FM 60 & 2818 By The Aggie Ring Of Honor Cemetery

A divided College Station city council has sided with the planning and zoning commission to allow the construction of apartments on the side of the Aggie Field of Honor cemetery facing FM 2818.

The council’s 5-2 vote and the P&Z’s 6-0 endorsement followed a staff recommendation against the four story, 142 unit complex.

The motion to approve was made by Barry Moore.

Jerome Rektorik seconded the motion.

Julie Schultz voted no due to apartment traffic using 2818 to get in and out.

Blanche Brick joined Schultz against the proposal, while yes votes came from Mayor Karl Mooney and councilmembers James Benham and Linda Harvell.

This was the second time the project came before the council. Revisions included a 25 foot buffer between the apartments and the cemetery.

Below are slideshows on the project from the developer and the city of College Station.