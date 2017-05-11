State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, May 11th, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the Texas House passage of bills regarding adoptions and vaccinations of children place in state custody and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 11.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Brad Mitchell.051117-Kyle-Kacal.mp3
