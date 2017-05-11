Plea Agreement For One Of Two Charged In A 2014 Bryan Traffic Manslaughter Case

A Bryan man who admitted this week to his part in a May 2014 drunk driving crash has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

According to online jail records, 24 year old Erick Sanchez-Zepeda is also being held for federal immigration officials.

Zepeda entered an agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a passenger in his car, German Rodarte.

According to the arrest report from Bryan police, Zepeda’s blood alcohol level was .229, which is almost three times the legal limit.

Another passenger in Zepeda’s car, 25 year old Ana Zuniga of Bryan, is also charged with manslaughter.

She is accused of reckless conduct by consuming alcohol then sitting in Zepeda’s lap and steering the car which went off Sandy Point Road and went through a steel pipe fence.

According to online court records, Zuniga is scheduled for a jury trial later this month.