FM 60/2818 Interchange Closed Thursday Afternoon Following A Crash

Already congested traffic at the interchange that is being rebuilt near Easterwood Airport got worse Thursday afternoon following a crash.

College Station police report a collision between a semi and a Texas A&MM truck.

College Station firefighters had to force their way into the truck to remove the driver…who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The intersection of FM 60 and 2818 was closed for almost one and a half hours.

The cause remains under investigation.