FM 60/2818 Interchange Closed Thursday Afternoon Following A Crash

FM 60/2818 Interchange Closed Thursday Afternoon Following A CrashFeatured Stories, News Thursday, May 11th, 2017
Already congested traffic at the interchange that is being rebuilt near Easterwood Airport got worse Thursday afternoon following a crash.
College Station police report a collision between a semi and a Texas A&MM truck.
College Station firefighters had to force their way into the truck to remove the driver…who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
The intersection of FM 60 and 2818 was closed for almost one and a half hours.
The cause remains under investigation.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115822
Posted by Bill Oliver on May 11 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.