Drinking Water Week

This week is Drinking Water Week, an effort to educate people on tap water and drinking water utilities.

Jennifer Nations, the city’s Water Resource Coordinator, said drinking water is more than just what is in your glass.

“When we water our lawns, when we fight fires, when we flush toilets, that’s all drinking water also,” said Nations.

The city of College Station is helping with water conservation by replacing 5,000 residential water meters over the next two months.

Nations said their goal is to stay at or below 140 gallons per person per day for a 12-month average.

“We’ll vary anywhere from 135 gallons per person per day, which is where we are right now, to the summertime when we are using a lot more water, we’ll get up to 160-170 gallons per person per day,” said Nations.

Nations said the number one way to conserve water is shutting off your sprinkler system, unless the lawn absolutely needs it.

She also said you should compare your water meter readings with your bill each month to ensure you don’t have a water leak.

A leaky toilet could cost thousands of gallons each month.

“Put a couple drops of food coloring in the tank, and wait, and don’t flush, wait about 10 to 15 minutes and if any of that food coloring goes into the bowl, you know it’s leaking,” said Nations.

Nations says the meter replacement project, which should be completed by June, will better monitor water usage, plan for future water needs, and support water conservation.

Click here to learn more about the new water meters.

Click below to hear Jennifer Nations visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs.

JenniferNations050517