College Station Council Approves Closing A Loophole To Protect Older Residential Neighborhoods

The College Station city council has unanimously approved closing a loophole in development regulations to protect older residential neighborhoods with owner-occupied homes from rental and multi-family housing.

An amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance corrects language from 2012 that inadvertently allowed new lots as small as 5,000 square feet in older residential neighborhoods.

The amendment would restore protection to those areas.

Hear comments from public speakers at Thursday’s College Station council meeting Friday during the 5 p.m. newshour on 1620 and online at radioaggieland.com

The adopted amendment includes additional language that provides flexibility when calculating the average lot width and is described fully in slide No. 6 (version 2) in the PowerPoint presentation provided by the city of College Station.