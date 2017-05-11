BTU Reports Telephone Scammers Have Returned

From Bryan police and BTU:

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) is warning the public about a phone scam affecting area customers.

This fraudulent call is asking customers to render payment in a short time frame or services will be disconnected.

Normal procedures for residential customers do not include a phone call from BTU, except in special circumstances, and a demand for immediate payment will not be made.

Instructions on payment for outstanding balances are sent via mail. For commercial customers, calls are made during normal business hours to discuss payments; calls are not made after 5 p.m. or on weekends.

If you receive a phone call, you may check its validity by reaching out to BTU at (979) 821-5700 or by checking your account for outstanding balances online at btutilities.com.

Should you receive a call that you suspect is a phone scam, please call the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.