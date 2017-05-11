Bryan Woman Indicted For Medicaid And Food Stamp Fraud

A Bryan woman is accused of defrauding the state for between $5,000 and $60,000 dollars in Medicaid and state SNAP food benefits.

40 year old Christina Ayala was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury on two charges.

Both are related to Ayala being accused of not reporting another adult was living at her home and contributing to her household income. Each charge accuses Ayala of taking between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars of benefits.

The specific value of the Medicaid and SNAP benefits was not stated on the indictment. And the Brazos County district attorney’s office did not release the specific amount because the case involved a direct indictment.

Ayala is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.