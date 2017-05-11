Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar on WTAW

Paul Kaspar, Bryan’s City Engineer, discussed future capital improvement projects including South College Avenue, Coulter Avenue, Woodville Road, Old Hearne Road, sidewalk and drainage improvements, a super park, Little League improvements, quiet zones in Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 11.

Click below to hear Paul Kaspar visiting with WTAW’s Brad Mitchell.

PaulKaspar051117