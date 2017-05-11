Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar on WTAW

Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar on WTAW

Thursday, May 11th, 2017

Paul Kaspar, Bryan’s City Engineer, discussed future capital improvement projects including South College Avenue, Coulter Avenue, Woodville Road, Old Hearne Road, sidewalk and drainage improvements, a super park, Little League improvements, quiet zones in Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 11.

