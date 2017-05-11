Aggie Softball Falls In Extra Innings In SEC Tournament Opener

Courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 11 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 16 Alabama, 2-1, in 10 innings on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Alabama snagged an early 1-0 lead in the third on a Marisa Runyon single to left, scoring Elissa Brown.

In the seventh, Tori Vidales tied the game on a home run to left, the Aggies’ first hit of the game and her 15th dinger of the season.

The Crimson Tide regained the lead in the 10th as Bailey Hemphill hit a homer to center. Texas A&M recorded its second hit of the game in the bottom half of the frame as Kristen Cuyos sent a two-out flare that dropped in down the right field foul line.

Alexis Ocasio closed out the game with a grounder to second to complete a two-hit, 15-strikeout complete game.

Trinity Harrington earned the start for the Aggies and struck out three in 6.2 innings of working, allowing four hits and a run. Payton McBride was saddled with loss to move to 1-1 on the year.

The 10-inning affair tied the record for the longest game in SEC Tournament history.

The Aggies will learn their postseason destination on Sunday as the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket will be announced on ESPN2 at 9 p.m.