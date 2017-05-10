Three Aggie Softball Players Named to All-SEC Teams

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M softball’s Kristen Cuyos , Riley Sartain and Sarah Hudek were named to All-SEC teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Cuyos and Sartain were named to the second team, while Hudek earned a spot on the all-freshman team.

The honor is the first for Cuyos, who dons a .283 batting average and is third on the team in home runs (10) and RBI (37). The Pearland, Texas, native belted the team’s only grand slam this season and helped the Aggies notch a marquee win over No. 14 Michigan at the Mary Nutter Classic, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. On April 8, Cuyos drove in a career-high five runs against Oklahoma State.

Sartain leads the team in batting average (.364), RBI (41) and slugging percentage (.664) and is second in hits (51), home runs (11) and on-base percentage (458). The Aledo, Texas, native has started in every game this season and holds a .956 fielding percentage while playing at third base and shortstop.

Sartain recorded her first multi-HR game against Missouri on March 24 and repeated in a career game against Oklahoma State on April 7 in which she hit two long balls and drove in five.

Hudek, who leads the team in runs scored at 37, batted .291 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 32 RBI in the regular season. The right fielder was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen bases and recorded 37 putouts with zero errors for a perfect fielding percentage.

Hudek tied a season high with three RBI against No. 9 Tennessee on May 5, and delivered the decisive two-run homer against Mississippi State on March 12. The Sugar Land, Texas, native put the run-rule in effect against No. 22 Ole Miss with a two-run dinger in the fifth.

The Aggies return to action Thursday at 11 a.m. (CT) at the SEC Tournament in Knoxville, Tenn., as the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of Wednesday’s first round matchup between Alabama and Arkansas.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics