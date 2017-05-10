Texas House Approves More Protection For Adoption Agencies

Update:

Final passage by the Texas House came Wednesday morning on a vote of 93-49.

Those voting yes included John Raney of Bryan, who was a co-author of HB 3859, along with Kyle Kacal of College Station and Leighton Schubert of Caldwell.

Original story:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Publicly funded adoption agencies that ban non-Christian, unmarried, or gay prospective parents could soon be shielded by the state of Texas.

The House voted 94-51 late Tuesday night to give preliminary approval to legislation that would allow adoption firms receiving state funding to reject applicants on religious grounds.

Texas’ “Freedom to Serve Children Act” requires a final vote Wednesday before moving to the state Senate.

Its author, Rep. James Frank, says it’s designed to keep faith-based organizations offering adoption services by shielding them from potential lawsuits.

Many religious adoption agencies say they don’t work with adoptive parents who are gay, non-Christian or unmarried.

But civil advocates say it violates the Constitution by funding discrimination with taxpayer dollars.